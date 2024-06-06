Capital International Investors Sells 7,549,127 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,549,127 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.20% of Entergy worth $257,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $110.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

