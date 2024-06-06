Capital International Investors Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187,350 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.41% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $157,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,696 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.2 %

ADM opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.