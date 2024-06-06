Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,041.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $937.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $866.63. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market cap of $410.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.