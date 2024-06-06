Capital International Ltd. CA Has $10.66 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

