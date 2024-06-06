Capital International Ltd. CA Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arista Networks by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Arista Networks by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $1,327,546.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at $16,176,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $1,327,546.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,536 shares of company stock valued at $119,484,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $298.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.03 and a 200-day moving average of $266.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.32 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

