Capital International Ltd. CA Lowers Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,762 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $145.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $12,186,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,303,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $12,186,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,303,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,613 shares of company stock valued at $46,961,852. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

