Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA owned 0.06% of Cenovus Energy worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.06. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

