Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,125 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TCOM opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.