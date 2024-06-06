Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,952 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $176.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.