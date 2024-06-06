Capital International Sarl Acquires 10,612 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,356,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $432,737,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 188.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,561,000 after purchasing an additional 495,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $308.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

