Capital International Sarl Cuts Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 1.3 %

MOD traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $94.96. 67,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,925. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.