Capital International Sarl Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,798,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

