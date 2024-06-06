Capital International Sarl Increases Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Vale were worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 491,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 49,161.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,459 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Vale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,112,000 after purchasing an additional 289,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,738,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

