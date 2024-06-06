Capital International Sarl Purchases 22,287 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 164,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $197.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

