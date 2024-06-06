Capital International Sarl Purchases 4,804 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,495,927,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 270,859 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,930,000 after buying an additional 204,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.35.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.92. 382,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

