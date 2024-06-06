Capital International Sarl Sells 1,742 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Capital International Sarl lessened its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.07% of EVERTEC worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $19,626,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $1,347,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,045,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In other news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $598,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $33.49. 8,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $42.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $205.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

