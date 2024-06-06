Capital International Sarl Takes $1.52 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after buying an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,663,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,658,000 after buying an additional 317,682 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,731,000 after buying an additional 883,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,149,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,880,000 after buying an additional 742,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,054,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after buying an additional 570,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.04. 30,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

