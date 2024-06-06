Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 1,285,144 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.12% of Union Pacific worth $1,682,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

UNP traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $228.61. The company had a trading volume of 190,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,835. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $194.13 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.53.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

