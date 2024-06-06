Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.95% of American International Group worth $2,829,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,788. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

