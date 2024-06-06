Capital Research Global Investors Has $319.47 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,991,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,056,300 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.42% of Kimco Realty worth $319,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $4,181,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,217,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.07. 132,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

