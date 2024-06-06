Capital Research Global Investors Has $4.26 Billion Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,381,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,561,309 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.14% of Linde worth $4,263,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $433.88. The company had a trading volume of 141,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,388. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $208.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.