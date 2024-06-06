Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,768 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Black Hills were worth $175,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,679,000 after buying an additional 279,987 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Black Hills by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2,366.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $54.51. 15,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,118. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $64.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.