Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,998 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.45% of Light & Wonder worth $254,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.08.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LNW stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.63. The company had a trading volume of 98,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $90.57. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. Research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.