Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.97% of DexCom worth $1,898,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.15. 228,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.68.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

