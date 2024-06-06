Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,516,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,760,933 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 0.8% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,449,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 14.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,825 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.97. The company had a trading volume of 168,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,126. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

