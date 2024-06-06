Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,368,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 798,235 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.57% of Aptiv worth $391,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Aptiv by 19.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,547,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,594,000 after acquiring an additional 80,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.18. 297,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

