Capital Research Global Investors Sells 199,093 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,093 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.54% of SS&C Technologies worth $233,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

SSNC stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.71. 38,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.37.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

