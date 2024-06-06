Capital Research Global Investors Sells 345 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.80% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $417,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE PXD remained flat at $269.62 during trading hours on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

