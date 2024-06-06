Capital Research Global Investors Sells 367 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,282,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Datadog were worth $277,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,939,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,669 shares of company stock valued at $76,562,935. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.66. The company had a trading volume of 588,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,761. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.25, a PEG ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

