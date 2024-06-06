Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,947,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705,141 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.48% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $2,372,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 48,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.73. 682,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,131,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The company has a market cap of $567.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

