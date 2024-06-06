Capital World Investors Acquires 119,631 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,631 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,201,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 803,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,128,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

