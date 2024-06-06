Capital World Investors Acquires 4,327 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,317,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,010,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.67. 61,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.30. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.