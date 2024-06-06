Capital World Investors Buys 879 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.19% of T-Mobile US worth $364,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,954,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,859,867 shares of company stock worth $1,120,821,115. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $126.05 and a one year high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

