Capital World Investors Buys Shares of 17,537,059 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,537,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,623,000. Capital World Investors owned 2.92% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FI traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $150.67. 267,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.68.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

