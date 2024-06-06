Capital World Investors Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.68% of Moody’s worth $485,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,475,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.18. 64,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,563. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

