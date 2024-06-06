Capital World Investors Has $2.83 Billion Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,741,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,442 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in AON were worth $2,834,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in AON by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of AON by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $286.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,357. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.49. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

