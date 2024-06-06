Capital World Investors Has $3.62 Billion Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,385,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,715,768 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 5.50% of Target worth $3,615,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Target by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.27. 870,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.56 and a 200 day moving average of $151.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

