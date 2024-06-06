Capital World Investors Has $4.39 Billion Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 479,877 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 13.66% of Halliburton worth $4,394,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $33.51. 991,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695,610. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

