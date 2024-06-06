Capital World Investors Has $501.66 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,490,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,323 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.08% of Smartsheet worth $501,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,307,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,430,000 after purchasing an additional 261,836 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 58.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,189 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,706,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,446,000 after acquiring an additional 224,513 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 8.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,972,000 after buying an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $68,879,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.99. 2,468,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,713. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

