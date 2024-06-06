Capital World Investors Has $720.66 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,341,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.34% of Intel worth $720,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after buying an additional 318,495 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 34,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Intel by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 79,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,742,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,638,059. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

