Capital World Investors Purchases 11,930 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.96% of Trane Technologies worth $530,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,882,000 after purchasing an additional 44,607 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 98,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.42. 124,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,732. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

