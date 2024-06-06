Capital World Investors Purchases 79,818 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital World Investors grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,981,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $602,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,443. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

