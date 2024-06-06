Capital World Investors Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.97% of Uber Technologies worth $2,500,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $783,401,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.10. 7,958,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,880,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

