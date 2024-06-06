Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.38 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion and $254.88 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.57 or 0.05391128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00051603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00017085 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,939,171,471 coins and its circulating supply is 35,709,371,679 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

