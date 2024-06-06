Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Downgraded to Inline at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRBU. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%. Research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 49.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,822,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 739.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 194,816 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 1,296.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 236,020 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $790,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.