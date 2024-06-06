CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Lessened by Yost Capital Management LP

Yost Capital Management LP lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,750 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 8.5% of Yost Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,278,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,488 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,409 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,168,000 after purchasing an additional 164,024 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.78. 704,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

