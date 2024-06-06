CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Down to $72.30

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.30, but opened at $70.50. CarMax shares last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 100,008 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CarMax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

