Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 7,192,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 30,861,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 697.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 270,262 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 144,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.