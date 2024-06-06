Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $452.19 million during the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

About Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

