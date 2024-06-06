Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.56.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $452.19 million during the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 22.38%.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
