CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CDW by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after buying an additional 55,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

CDW Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $222.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.28. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $167.73 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

